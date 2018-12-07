sprite-preloader
07.12.2018
PR Newswire

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, December 7

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

7 December 2018

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

AGM STATEMENT

Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian Diamonds") (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration and development company focused on Finland, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below.

ResolutionsVotes for*%Votes against%Votes totalVotes withheld**
Resolution 16,424,697100006,424,6972,100
Resolution 2A6,387127100006,387,12739,670
Resolution 2B6,423,997100006,423,9972,800
Resolution 36,426,797100006,426,7970
Resolution 46,426,64599.991520.016,426,7970
Resolution 56,426,64599.991520.016,426,7970
Resolution 66,426,66599.991060.016,426,77126
Resolution 76,426,66599.991060.016,426,77126

*Includes discretionary votes

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman of Karelian Diamonds, also made the following statement at the AGM:

"The Company has built upon last year's discoveries making further excellent progress. We have worked hard on identifying the source of the green diamond that was found by us and there has been continued work at Riihivaara where we identified a new Kimberlite body.

"Very importantly we are accelerating work towards possible mine development at the Lahtojoki diamond deposit following the positive Preliminary Economic Assessment and the excellent assay results from the large Eastern lobe of the site. As a result of which adjacent exploration acreage has been acquired.

"We are making solid progress towards our objective of bringing in the first diamond mine in Europe outside Russia."

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited(Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
Brandon Hill Capital Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-3463-5000
Jonathan Evans
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

www.kareliandiamondresources.com


© 2018 PR Newswire