Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Result of AGM

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")

7 December 2018

RESULT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

AGM STATEMENT

Karelian Diamond Resources plc ("Karelian Diamonds") (AIM: KDR), the diamond exploration and development company focused on Finland, announces that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today were duly passed.

All resolutions were passed on a show of hands. The proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below.

Resolutions Votes for* % Votes against % Votes total Votes withheld** Resolution 1 6,424,697 100 0 0 6,424,697 2,100 Resolution 2A 6,387127 100 0 0 6,387,127 39,670 Resolution 2B 6,423,997 100 0 0 6,423,997 2,800 Resolution 3 6,426,797 100 0 0 6,426,797 0 Resolution 4 6,426,645 99.99 152 0.01 6,426,797 0 Resolution 5 6,426,645 99.99 152 0.01 6,426,797 0 Resolution 6 6,426,665 99.99 106 0.01 6,426,771 26 Resolution 7 6,426,665 99.99 106 0.01 6,426,771 26

*Includes discretionary votes

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" or "Against" any of the resolutions

Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman of Karelian Diamonds, also made the following statement at the AGM:

"The Company has built upon last year's discoveries making further excellent progress. We have worked hard on identifying the source of the green diamond that was found by us and there has been continued work at Riihivaara where we identified a new Kimberlite body.

"Very importantly we are accelerating work towards possible mine development at the Lahtojoki diamond deposit following the positive Preliminary Economic Assessment and the excellent assay results from the large Eastern lobe of the site. As a result of which adjacent exploration acreage has been acquired.

"We are making solid progress towards our objective of bringing in the first diamond mine in Europe outside Russia."

www.kareliandiamondresources.com