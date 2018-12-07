A leading marketing analytics solutions provider, Quantzig, has announced the completion of their latest marketing mix modeling report for a dietary fiber foods supplier.The client is a leading dietary fiber foods supplier in the UK. Despite being well-known in the market, the company was finding it challenging to meet the diverse needs of its vast customer base and develop specific products. This forced the client to leverage Quantzig's precise marketing mix strategy to set the right foundation for their marketing initiatives and branding solutions to suit their specific goals.

Marketing a product or service is crucial for companies. They need to put up the right product or service at the right time and in the right place to gain the desired business results. Failure to do so could result in major losses. Companies require a lot of research and the right marketing mix strategy to develop a successful plan for their product offerings. A marketing mix strategy basically depends on four P's i.e., price, product, promotion, and place but can vary according to the product or service offered. With the right marketing mix modeling approach, businesses can easily plan a product launch or evaluate an existing product offering.

"A marketing mix model helps companies to understand the true potential of a product or service and enables them to develop a successful plan for their product offerings," says a market expert from Quantzig.

The marketing mix modeling solutions offered by Quantzig's marketing analytics experts helped the client to understand their core business and marketing objectives. They gained accurate insights to promote their fiber foods in the market with respect to their competitors. The multiple regression techniques used in the marketing mix modeling technique helped the company to predict the optimal mix of marketing variables. The promotion strategies devised by Quantzig also empowered the client to persuade their customers to act immediately.

The marketing mix modeling solutions devised by Quantzig helped the client to:

Predict the optimal mix of marketing variables.

Understand their core business and marketing objectives.

Quantzig's marketing mix modeling approach offered predictive insights on:

Devising compelling promotional strategies.

Developing customer-specific products.

