The market landscape for the packaging industry is highly favorable for larger suppliers. However, the same cannot be said for smaller companies since they have to struggle when it comes to widening their presence in the market. Large suppliers account for a major portion of market share and can easily undercut their products without affecting their overall profit margins. In such a scenario, small companies need to implement competitor analysis tools to survive and excel in the market. Developing a competitor analysis framework will help packaging companies to adjust their prices according to industry standards, boost brand loyalty, and identify up- and cross-selling opportunities.

"A competitor analysis framework assists companies in the packaging industry to adjust their prices according to market standards," says an expert from Infiniti Research.

Infiniti Research has helped companies to become market leaders with the help competitor analysis tools to make smart business decisions.

Benefits of a competitor analysis framework:

Adjust your prices accordingly

The packaging industry has become highly competitive. Companies in the industry need to be well informed of their competitors' pricing strategies to withstand the competition. Even the slightest difference in price can turn their loyal customers into competitor's new acquisition. A precise competitor analysis framework will help companies to gain better insights into the health of their business and analyze the buying behavior of customers. This will eventually increase the retention rate of customers.

Encouraging your brand loyalty

Companies are making consistent efforts to strengthen their relationships with customers. A customer analysis framework can prove beneficial in this context by giving a comprehensive view of their competitors' offerings. This will help companies to analyze their services better and offer their customers with a better experience.

Identifying up and cross-selling opportunities

Cross-selling is an effective way of winning the price war. The packaging industry possesses ample potential for up- and cross-selling. Companies can analyze the choices of their customers with the aid of customer analysis tools and pair their products accordingly. This will enhance the cost-effectiveness of businesses and provide customers a better deal.

