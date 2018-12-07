

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tower International, Inc. (TOWR) announced a stock purchase agreement relating to the sale of all of its European Operations to Financière SNOP Dunois S.A. or FSD, a privately owned French automotive supplier. The purchase price represents an enterprise value of 255 million euros.



'We are pleased to have executed the stock purchase agreement with FSD for the divestiture of Tower's European operations. When completed, the divestiture will reduce Tower's net leverage to less than 1 times adjusted EBITDA, giving Tower the flexibility to continue to profitably grow our business while maintaining a conservative balance sheet and providing the opportunity for the return of capital to shareholders,' said CEO Jim Gouin.



Tower has also received term loan B lender consents and, subject to execution of definitive agreements intends to repay $50 million of outstanding term loan B indebtedness upon the closing of the transaction with FSD. This repayment, coupled with Tower's voluntary reduction to the term loan in July, would represent repayments totaling $100 million and reduce Tower's term loan B to less than $260 million.



