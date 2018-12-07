

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) announced that its Board has declared an initial quarterly cash dividend to stockholders. This initial quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share, a rate of $0.16 per share on an annualized basis, will be paid on January 16, 2019, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on January 2, 2019.



'Our decision to initiate a dividend demonstrates our continued confidence in the stability of Quanta's base business, long-term growth prospects, solid financial position and commitment to enhancing stockholder value,' said Duke Austin, President and Chief Executive Officer of Quanta Services.



