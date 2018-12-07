According to EnergyTrend and PV Info Link, the downward spiral of prices along the PV value chain has come to a halt. Nonetheless, by bringing together the two pieces of recent market analysis, regional and value chain variations can be observed.As the year comes to an end, PV manufacturers have been given some cause for optimism. "The market demand this week has increased, and the supply chain has bounced back. Downstream momentum is expected to boost the upstream and overall supply chains," analysts of EnergyTrend observe in a commentary published on Thursday. While demand for polysilicon and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...