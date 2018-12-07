Quantzig, a real-world evidence analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on theways data analytics can help reduce healthcare costs.

In this highly competitive market, it has become crucial for companies in the healthcare sector to provide the best care to each patient at lower costs. Companies cannot overlook this challenge and survive competition in the long run. Employing data analytics tools can be an effective method to bring down healthcare costs. Professionals in the healthcare organizations have started leveraging technologies such as big data and AI to gain valuable insights. With the introduction of data analytics, offering economical healthcare services will soon become a reality for healthcare providers.

"Data analytics tools can help healthcare providers to target higher-risk patients and enable them to be more proactive in monitoring and managing their own health," says an expert from Quantzig.

Role of analytics in reducing healthcare costs:

Faster time to treatment

Increasing the pace of treatment will help health care providers to save both lives and healthcare costs. The quick and precise diagnosis will help healthcare providers to make informed decisions. Data analytics can prove to be beneficial in accelerating this process by factoring in unique circumstances. This will also help healthcare organizations to formulate the best treatment regimens in real-time.

Reduced hospitalization and readmissions

Data analytics tools can serve as a preventive approach for patients and doctors. They possess the capability to send automatic alerts to patients when they are due for immunizations or lab work. This will considerably reduce healthcare costs for both patients and healthcare providers by handling the situations before the arrival of emergency.

Better medication therapy management (MTM)

Data analytics enables clinicians and clinical pharmacists to co-manage drug therapies in real time and identify all the possible adverse side effects, drug interactions, and additive toxicities. This leads to lower hospitalization, doctor, and emergency room visits, and readmissions and helps in the reduction of healthcare costs. Medication therapy management (MTM) can be one of the effective ways to reduce costs for providers.

