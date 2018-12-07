

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Employment report is the highlight on Friday. The consensus for an increase by 205,000 jobs in November, while it grew 250,000 jobs in the prior month. Asian shares finished mostly higher, while European shares are trading lower. The early signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest a lower opening for Wall Street.



As of 8.00 am ET, the Dow futures were losing 100.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 11.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 26.50 points.



U.S. stocks finished mostly down. The Dow ended the day down by 79.40 points or 0.3 percent at 24,947.67. The S&P 500 edged down 4.11 points or 0.2 percent to 2,695.95, while the Nasdaq rose 29.83 points or 0.4 percent to 7,188.26.



On the economic front, Employment Situation report for November will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 190,000, down from 250,000 in the prior month. Unemployment rate is expected to be 3.7 percent, unchanged from the prior October. Average hourly earnings might increase with a consensus of 3.2 percent, compared to 3.1 percent in the previous month.



Consumer Sentiment report for December will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 97.4, while it was 97.5 in November.



Wholesale Trade report for October will be released at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 0.7 percent, up from 0.4 percent in the prior month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be revealed at 10.30 am ET. The weekly change in the prior week was down 59 bcf.



Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Lael Brainard will speak about current financial stability issues at a luncheon at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington D.C. at 12.15 pm.



Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be published at 1.00 pm ET. The North American Rig Count were 1275 in the previous week, while U.S. Rig Count were 1076.



Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Friday. Chinese shares ended flat in thin trade. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 2,605.89. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index eased 0.35 percent to close at 26,063.76.



Japanese shares snapped a three-day losing streak. The Nikkei average gained 177.06 points or 0.82 percent to finish at 21,678.68, while the broader Topix index closed 0.61 percent higher at 1,620.45.



Australian markets rose modestly. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index inched up 23.80 points or 0.42 percent to 5,681.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended up 21.20 points or 0.37 percent at 5,757.90.



European shares are trading mostly higher. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is adding 61.70 points or 1.29 percent, the German DAX is climbing 49.31 points or 0.46 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is up 84.91 points or 1.27 percent. The Swiss Market Index is progressing 114.88 points or 1.33 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is up 1.03 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX