

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Securities and Exchange Commission has filed insider trading charges against three Indians after an IT contractor illegally tipped with his wife and her father confidential client information he stole while working in the Singapore branch of an investment bank.



The SEC obtained a court-ordered freeze of assets in three U.S. brokerage accounts and one U.S. bank account connected to the alleged trading. The SEC's complaint alleges that Rajeshwar Gannamaneni provided confidential information about impending mergers, acquisitions, and tender offers to his wife, Deepthi Gandra, and his father, Linga Rao Gannamaneni, who lives in India. Gannamaneni also allegedly traded in an account that he controlled that was opened in the name of a family member, who was living in the U.S. at the time. According to the allegations in the SEC's complaint, the three collectively reaped approximately $600,000 in profits by trading while in possession of inside information in advance of at least 40 corporate events.



'Gannamaneni abused his work-related access to sensitive, market-moving nonpublic information to enrich himself and those he tipped,' said Kelly L. Gibson, Associate Director of Enforcement in the SEC's Philadelphia Regional Office. 'Our continued use of innovative analytical tools to find suspicious trading patterns and expose misconduct demonstrates our resolve to catch insider traders who seek to take illegal advantage of the U.S. markets for personal gain,' he added.



The SEC's complaint charges the defendants with fraud and seeks disgorgement of allegedly ill-gotten gains, pre-judgment interest, penalties, and injunctive relief.



