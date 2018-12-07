The "Computed Tomography (CT) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report predicts the global computed tomography (CT) market to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.
The study on computed tomography (CT) market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024. North America dominated the world market as well as anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Shifting Trend from Medical Care Towards Image-Guided Meditations
- Growing Spending Capacity
- High Adoption for New Technologies
Restraints
- Lack of Inadequate Reimbursement
Opportunities
- Disposable Incomes and Rapid Growth in the Global Economy
- Rising Preferences for Less-Invasive Technologies
Key Topics Covered
- Preface
- Executive Summary
- Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market Overview
- Computed Tomography (CT) Market Macro Indicator Analysis
- Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market by Types
- Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market by Application
- Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market by End-User
- Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market by Region
- Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape
- GE Healthcare
- NeuroLogica Corporation
- Phillips
- Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co.
- Toshiba Medical Systems
- Fujifilm
- Hitachi Healthcare Systems
- Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd.
- Samsung
- Siemens
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h7xtsp/computed?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181207005212/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Computed Tomography