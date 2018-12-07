The "Computed Tomography (CT) Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global computed tomography (CT) market to grow with a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The study on computed tomography (CT) market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW for the period of 2016 to 2024. North America dominated the world market as well as anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Shifting Trend from Medical Care Towards Image-Guided Meditations

Growing Spending Capacity

High Adoption for New Technologies

Restraints

Lack of Inadequate Reimbursement

Opportunities

Disposable Incomes and Rapid Growth in the Global Economy

Rising Preferences for Less-Invasive Technologies

Key Topics Covered

Preface Executive Summary Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market Overview Computed Tomography (CT) Market Macro Indicator Analysis Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market by Types Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market by Application Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market by End-User Global Computed Tomography (CT) Market by Region Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

GE Healthcare

NeuroLogica Corporation

Phillips

Shenzhen Anke High-Tech Co.

Toshiba Medical Systems

Fujifilm

Hitachi Healthcare Systems

Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Samsung

Siemens

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h7xtsp/computed?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181207005212/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Computed Tomography