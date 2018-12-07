Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of theirmarket research engagement for a consumer electronics manufacturer.The client is a leading American consumer electronics manufacturer with 118 local subsidiaries spread across the globe. The client was keen on identifying newer trends to meet consumers' needs and preferences, which required a comprehensive view of the market dynamics. This compelled the client to leverage Infiniti Research's market research services to better understand the market landscape by identifying prevailing market opportunities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181207005125/en/

Market research engagement for a consumer electronics manufacturer. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Over the past five years, the consumer electronics industry in the U.S. has witnessed a decline in per capita disposable income and consumer confidence. Market research services help in addressing such situations by offering comprehensive insights into market opportunities, competition, and other similar factors. They can be used to devise practical strategies and determine the future track of the business.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "Strong market research methods help in placing the products and services according to the needs of the audience. "

With the help of experts at Infiniti Research, the client gained precise insights into the consumer electronics industry's landscape. This helped them to identify new market trends that can align their products and services with customers' preferences. Our market research services also helped the client to recognize potential problems and discover key areas for improvements. This helped them to devise practical business strategies and determine the future track of the business.

Infiniti Research's market research services helped the client to:

Expand their product portfolio in a profitable way.

Design a cohesive and a predictive market strategy.

Infiniti Research's market research services offered predictive insights on:

Improving their market footprint.

Identifying new market trends.

