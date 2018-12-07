DigiPlex Innovative Heat Reuse Solution Named Renewable Technology of the Year at Energy Awards

OSLO, Norway, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

DigiPlex, the leading Nordic data centre company, is pleased to announce it has won Renewable Energy Technology of the Year at the prestigious 2018 Energy Awards, held Wednesday night in London.

DigiPlex won the award in a highly competitive category in recognition of its work to retrofit its data centre facility in Sweden to recapture waste heat and return it to the community. The judging panel made particular note of the benefits DigiPlex's technology will provide, both in terms of energy efficiency and in aid of corporate citizenship.

The Energy Awards Judging Panel 2018 provided the following remarks on DigiPlex's heat reuse solution; "The winner, DigiPlex, showed an innovative set of technologies that will pay real dividends."

Working in partnership with Stockholm Exergi, DigiPlex's Swedish data centre is being adapted so that its waste heat can be used to power 10,000 homes in the area. The initiative is also the first time an operational data centre with an indirect evaporative air-to-air cooling solution has undertaken a retrofit on such a large scale.

"The entire team at DigiPlex is thrilled to have our work recognised on the international stage, and against competition as strong as that we saw at the Energy Awards in London" says Gisle M. Eckhoff, CEO of DigiPlex. "The data centre operates at the heart of the digital revolution, and applying the highest standards of innovative energy management is integral to our operations and future. As part of this effort, we strongly recognise our responsibility to turn our innovation to the benefit of our communities and reduce energy demand wherever we can."

The 2018 Energy Awards were held at the London Hilton on 5 December 2018. The awards recognise excellence from across all arms of the energy industry, and awards are judged by an elite and international panel of experts.

