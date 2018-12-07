Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) Plc - Total Voting Rights & Director/PDMR Shareholding

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN, IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF THAT JURISDICTION. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT SHOULD BE READ IN ITS ENTIRETY.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY, SUBSCRIBE FOR OR OTHERWISE ACQUIRE ANY NEW ORDINARY SHARES OF EUROPA OIL & GAS (HOLDINGS) PLC.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION AS DEFINED IN ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO. 596/2014 ("MAR"). UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, THIS INSIDE INFORMATION IS NOW CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc / Index: AIM / Epic: EOG / Sector: Oil & Gas

7 December 2018

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc

("Europa" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

Total Voting Rights

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, the AIM quoted UK and Ireland-focussed oil and gas exploration and production company, is pleased to announce that at the Company's General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions put to shareholders were duly passed.

Accordingly it is expected that admission of the 133,333,338 Placing Shares and the 9,969,882 Open Offer Shares will become effective at 8.00 a.m. on 10 December 2018 ("Admission").

On Admission, the Company will have 444,691,599 Ordinary Shares in issue and there are no shares held in treasury. Therefore the Company's total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 444,691,599.

The figure of 444,691,599 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Directors' shareholdings

Directors made applications to subscribe for Open Offer Shares, as detailed in the table below. Their revised shareholdings will be announced once their subscriptions are confirmed by the Company's registrar.

Director Number of Open Offer Shares subscribed for Hugh Mackay 1,000,000

Enquiries:

For further information please visit www.europaoil.com or contact:

Hugh Mackay Europa + 44 (0) 20 7224 3770 Phil Greenhalgh Europa + 44 (0) 20 7224 3770 Matt Goode finnCap Ltd +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 Simon Hicks finnCap Ltd +44 (0) 20 7220 0500 Frank Buhagiar St Brides Partners Ltd +44 (0) 20 7236 1177 Susie Geliher St Brides Partners Ltd +44 (0) 20 7236 1177

Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the circular sent to shareholders of the Company on 20 November 2018.

Notes

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc has a diversified portfolio of multi-stage hydrocarbon assets that includes production, exploration and development interests, in countries that are politically stable, have transparent licensing processes, and offer attractive terms. During the 12 months to 31 July 2018, 94 boepd were recovered from three fields. Its highly prospective exploration projects include six licences offshore Ireland with the potential to host gross mean un-risked prospective resources of 6.4 billion barrels oil equivalent and 2.5 tcf undiscovered GIIP across all six licences.