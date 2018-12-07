

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's industrial production rose in October, after decreasing in September, data from Statistics Denmark showed Friday.



Industrial production rose 1.0 percent month-on-month in October following a 0.4 percent slump in September. In August, output rose 0.4 percent.



Intermediate goods production grew 4.0 percent in October, whereas the investment goods industry output declined by 2.8 percent.



Output of consumer durable goods decreased by 6.0 percent and that of non-durable goods increased to 3.3 percent in October.



Industrial turnover rose 2.8 percent monthly in October and revenues grew 1.3 percent.



