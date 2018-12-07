Technavio analysts forecast the global cervical dilators market to have an incremental growth of USD 59.85 million during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate during the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181207005313/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global cervical dilators market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing marketing strategies of vendors for cervical dilator is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global cervical dilators market 2019-2023. Major vendors in the market are adopting innovative marketing strategies to increase their market penetration. Vendors have entered into agreements with group purchasing organizations (GPOs), which in turn, provides them with easy access to hospitals and opportunities to increase the sales of cervical dilators. Thus, these marketing strategies of vendors to increase their sales are expected to increase the adoption of cervical dilators during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global cervical dilators market is the demand for cervical dilation during gynecological procedures:

Global cervical dilators market: Demand for cervical dilation during gynecological procedures

There is high demand for products of cervical dilators during gynecological procedures such as vaginal childbirth and induced abortions. The process of cervical dilation leads to the opening of the cervix using cervical dilators and this gynecological procedure enables healthcare professionals to track women's labor progression. Thus, a significant number of childbirths occurring every year across the globe has an impact on the sales of cervical dilator products.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "As per CDC, in 2016, there were around 2 million vaginal deliveries in the US. Countries such as the US, India, China, Nigeria, and Pakistan witness many childbirths each year. Also, CDC stated that in 2014, approximately 652,639 legal induced abortions were reported from 49 reporting areas in the US. Thus, cases of vaginal childbirths and induced abortions will increase the demand and sales of cervical dilator products."

Global cervical dilators market: Segmentation analysis

The global cervical dilators market research report provides market segmentation by product (metal cervical dilators and non-metal cervical dilators) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

EMEA held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for 45% share. It was followed by APAC and the Americas respectively. The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the demand for cervical dilation during gynecological procedures and increasing marketing strategies of vendors.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181207005313/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com