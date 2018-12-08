Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2018) - Benchmark Botanics, Inc. (CSE: BBT) (FSE: BBW) ("Benchmark" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a progress report on the Company's Peachland Cannabis Complex.

The Company is cultivating and harvesting cannabis at its indoor Peachland Cannabis Complex. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to include the latest cannabis cultivation technologies and the latest cannabis-related green technologies.

Along with cultivation and production, the Company's Peachland BC facility also provides propagation, cultivation, cloning, storage, research & development and genetics.

With the increased growth and operational activities, Mr. Cliff Stowell has decided to step down from the board of directors at Benchmark and will remain as the CEO of Potanicals Green Growers Inc., Benchmark's 100% owned subsidiary and a Health Canada licensed producer under the Cannabis Act and its regulations (formerly ACMPR).

"Benchmark is growing and the Company's expansion will require increased attention as the Company transitions into sales. We are very pleased that Cliff will be solely focused on our Peachland Cannabis Complex. We have successfully demonstrated our growing abilities to Health Canada and will soon be moving towards value-added cannabis products. Cliff has proven himself to be a valuable team member and we are very fortunate that he will be turning his time and energies to focus on the operations of the Peachland Cannabis Complex.,' said William Ying CEO, Benchmark Botanics.

Mr. Stowell has been a pioneer and an integral part of the cannabis industry as he was an early applicant to be granted an ACMPR license in Canada, was the founder of the original Peachland Cannabis Complex, and continues to be a major shareholder and a key member of the Company's management team.

About Benchmark Botanics Inc.

Benchmark Botanics is a diversified multi-licensed cannabis producer focused on its three-way vertical business model targeting the medical, pharmaceutical, and recreational markets in Canada and the EU. The Company's business plan includes a strategy to become a Canadian licensed producer to pioneer selling medical cannabis and hemp in China and throughout Asia.

Benchmark Botanics is focused on producing the highest-quality, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers, as well as developing international business partnerships to extend the Company's global footprint.

Benchmark Botanics' 100% owned subsidiary, Potanicals Green Growers Inc. is a Health Canada licensed producer under the Cannabis Act and its regulations (formerly ACMPR).

The Company has established several European Union partnerships including the rights to "The Bulldog" trademark in Canada. The Bulldog trademark has a long-established successful history as one of the most well-known cannabis cafe brands in Amsterdam and around the world.

Benchmark Botanics has entered into an agreement with Barcelona, Spain-based Green BCN Corp. ("BBG Projects") for the development and production of new strains of cannabis plant varieties and their propagating material for sale and distribution.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.benchmarkbotanics.com or the Company's filings at www.sedar.com.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, the news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to Company's corporate strategy. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company, including, without limitation, the Company's ability to carry out its business plan. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to several factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to identify and complete additional suitable acquisitions to further the Company's growth as well as risks associated with the medical marijuana industry in general, such as operational risks in development and production delays or changes in plans with respect to development projects or capital expenditures; the uncertainty of the capital markets; the uncertainty of receiving the required licenses, production, costs and expenses; health, safety and environmental risks; marketing and transportation; loss of markets; environmental risks; competition; incorrect assessment of the value of the potential market; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; failure to obtain required regulatory and other approvals and changes in legislation, including but not limited to tax laws and regulated regulations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the Canadian Securities Exchange. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.