Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce crowned Miss World 2018 in Sanya

SANYA, China, Dec. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 26-year-old Miss Mexico Vanessa Ponce de león became the winner of the Miss World 2018 competition, which was held at the Sanya City Arena in Sanya, China on December 8th, 2018.

Miss Thailand Nicolene Pichapa Limsnukan finished the runner-up and Miss Uganda Quiin Abenakyo ranked the third.

"I can't believe it, I really can't believe it... And I think all the girls deserved it. I am proud to represent all of them. I will do as much as I can in the time I have got. Thank you so much, everyone," Vanessa said backstage after winning the crown.

Vanessa completed her Degree in International Business and is currently on the Board of Directors of a Rehab centre for girls and volunteers for 'Migrantes en el Camino'. She is a speaker for the National Youth Institute as well as working as a model and a presenter. Vanessa has qualified as an open water scuba diver; she also enjoys playing volleyball, painting and ultimate Frisbee. Her favourite TV show is 'Downton Abbey'. Personal Motto: 'We all need each other.'

Miss World Continental Queens 2018 Are:

Miss World Europe is: Belarus

Miss World Caribbean is: Jamaica

Miss World Americas is: Mexico

Miss World Africa is: Uganda

Miss World Asia and Oceania is: Thailand

The Miss World 2018 pageant was hosted by the Sanya Municipal People's Government and New Silk Road Group.

This was the eighth time that Sanya has hosted the contest (Sanya hosted the Miss World Finals in 2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2015, 2017, and 2018). The Miss World pageant, created in Britain by Eric Morley in 1951, is the oldest surviving major international beauty contest. It is one of the three most publicised beauty contests in the world, alongside the Miss Universe and Miss Earth contests.