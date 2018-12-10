

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) is planning to appoint Daniel O'Day to take the helm and help the drug company revive sales and recover from a disappointing deal, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter.



O'Day, whose hiring could be announced as soon as Monday, would become Gilead Chief Executive Officer after a long career at Switzerland's Roche Holding AG, most recently running its pharmaceuticals group, the report said.



Gilead Sciences said in July that John Milligan would step down as President and Chief Executive Officer. He will remain in his current position through the end of the year, while the Board conducts a search to identify a successor. Milligan would also step down from the Gilead Board at the end of the year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX