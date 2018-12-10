

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are in negative territory on Monday following the sell-off on Wall Street Friday after the release of weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data for the month of November raised concerns about a slowing economy. The rising tensions between the U.S. and China over the detention of tech company Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou as well as disappointing Chinese trade data for November also dampened investor sentiment.



The Australian market is notably lower, with banks among the leading decliners.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is losing 88.10 points or 1.55 percent to 5,593.40, after falling to a low of 5,571.00 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is down 92.80 points or 1.61 percent to 5,665.10. Australian stocks rose modestly on Friday to snap a three-day losing streak.



In the banking sector, National Australia Bank is declining more than 1 percent, while ANZ Banking, Westpac and Commonwealth Bank are lower in a range of 2.2 percent to 2.6 percent.



Oil stocks are also weak despite a more than 2 percent increase in crude oil prices Friday. Santos and Oil Search are down almost 1 percent each, while Woodside Petroleum is lower by 0.5 percent.



The major miners are also mostly lower. Rio Tinto is down 0.4 percent and Fortescue Metals is declining 0.5 percent, while BHP is adding almost 1 percent.



Bucking the trend, gold miners are gaining as gold prices rose to a nearly five-month high on Friday. Evolution Mining and Newcrest Mining are rising more than 2 percent each.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar has fallen to the lowest level against the U.S. dollar in a month on Monday. The local currency was quoted at $0.7179, down from $0.7199 on Friday.



The Japanese market is losing following the sell-off on Wall Street Friday and on a stronger yen.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 383.65 points or 1.77 percent to 21,295.03, after falling to a low of 21,169.96 earlier. Japanese shares snapped a three-day losing streak on Friday despite a firmer yen.



The major exporters are lower as the safe-haven yen strengthened against the U.S. dollar. Sony is losing almost 3 percent, while Mitsubishi Electric and Panasonic are lower by more than 2 percent each. Canon is declining more than 1 percent.



In the tech sector, Advantest is losing 2 percent and Tokyo Electron is declining more than 2 percent.



Among the major automakers, Honda is lower by almost 2 percent and Toyota is down more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is declining 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is losing almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is edging down less than 0.1 percent, while Japan Petroleum is gaining more than 4 percent after crude oil prices rose more than 2 percent on Friday.



Among the other major gainers, Chiyoda Corp. is rising more than 2 percent and Tokyo Tatemono is advancing almost 2 percent.



On the flip side, Pioneer Corp. is losing more than 28 percent following news that private equity firm Baring Private Equity will buy the cash-strapped electronics firm for $900 million. Minebea Mitsumi and Cyberagent are declining more than 6 percent each.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 112 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong and Taiwan are all losing more than 1 percent each, while Shanghai, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia are also lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed sharply lower on Friday after the Labor Department's closely-watched monthly jobs report showed U.S. employment increased by much less than expected in the month of November.



The Labor Department said non-farm payroll employment rose by 155,000 jobs in November after surging up by a downwardly revised 237,000 jobs in October. Economists had expected employment to climb by about 200,000 jobs compared to the jump of 250,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



Meanwhile, the report said the unemployment rate in November remained unchanged for the second straight month at 3.7 percent, holding at its lowest level since hitting 3.5 percent in December of 1969.



The Dow tumbled 558.72 points or 2.2 percent to 24,388.95, the Nasdaq plunged 219.01 points or 3.1 percent to 6,969.25 and the S&P 500 slumped 62.87 points or 2.3 percent to 2,633.08.



The major European markets moved mostly higher on Friday, although the German DAX Index edged down by 0.2 percent. While the French CAC 40 Index advanced by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index jumped by 1.1 percent.



Crude oil prices rose on Friday after OPEC and non-OPEC members agreed to cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day next year. WTI crude futures for January rose $1.12 or 2.2 percent at $52.61 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX