L7 Defense Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its AI-based Anti-DDoS Solution for Critical National Infrastructure

L7 Defense's bottom-up approach to tackling DDoS threats across applications and networks demonstrates its innovation in a highly competitive market

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global market for anti-distributed denial of service (DDoS) for critical national infrastructure (CNI), Frost & Sullivan recognises L7 Defense with the 2018 Global New Product Innovation Award. L7 Defense's Artificial Intelligence (AI) - network-based anti-DDoS solution employs a novel algorithm that mitigates the most advanced DDoS attacks (including AI-based ones) with an extremely low false positive ("normal" customers mitigation) and false negative (misidentifying attacks) rates. The solution is designed to be highly flexible and scalable, enabling its deployment at cloud, on premise and hosting environments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/794936/L7_Defense_Award.jpg

"L7 Defense's solution is a one-of-a-kind unsupervised learning algorithm that is based on a biological model. It monitors and analyses mass amount of traffic data in real time, identifies suspicious attack patterns, and mitigates them without any prior knowledge," said Hemant Lamba, Industry Analyst. "During the analysis, the algorithm performs a minor statistical sampling of up to 5% of the total traffic to ensure it is functioning accurately, thereby strengthening CNI customers' overall security and helping them counter different kinds of potential attacks."

L7 Defense solution varies significantly from conventional solutions. While traditional network traffic analysis tools employ a top-down approach, from the traffic level to the application level, L7 Defense adopts a bottom-up analysis approach. As such, every web page or application programming interface (API) are "protected" as a separate unit, while then aggregating to create a unified landscape of network traffic, eliminating a significant amount of noise while preserving very high resolution defense capabilities.

L7 Defense's solution samples traffic and updated its baseline every few seconds, which, in turn, renews the underlines AI model. At the point that attack was initiated, it is possible to measure discrepancies in traffic level quantitatively and mitigate abnormal signatures without affecting the rest of the traffic data.

Another important product benefit is that the solution is extremely scalable and can be deployed across multiple machines. Moreover, the solution has an inherent elastic scaling mechanism that allows it to process gigabytes to several terabytes of data traffic without any hassle.

"Acknowledging the wide application scope of its solution, L7 Defense is also discussing with hardware manufacturers to embed it in the server's hardware," noted Lamba. "Buoyed by the solution's success in the domestic market, L7 Defense is preparing to launch the product worldwide, particularly across North America, thus emerging as a truly global market participant."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the product's value-added features/benefits and the increased return on investment (ROI) it provides to customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognise companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About L7 Defense

L7 Defense is a pioneer in applying a novel "unsupervised learning" technology named Ammune, which excel in its exceptional accuracy while differentiating "good" from "bad" internet traffic, in real time. Ammune, which originates from the Immune system model, protects from the most advanced botnet attacks currently empowered by AI.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, collaborates with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

