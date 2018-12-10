sprite-preloader
10.12.2018
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: New member proposed for election to Roche Board of Directors

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd / New member proposed for election to Roche Board of Directors . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Basel, 10 December 2018 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that at its December meeting the Board of Directors (BoD) of Roche Holding Ltd decided on first proposals for approval by the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for 5 March 2019. The BoD proposes Professor Hans Clevers, Professor of Molecular Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, NL, for election to the BoD at the 2019 AGM.

"I am delighted with our nomination of Professor Hans Clevers, an outstanding scientist, for election as a new member of the Board. His great expertise and experience in the field of medical research will further strengthen the Board of Directors," said Roche Chairman Christoph Franz.

The following current members of the BoD are recommended for re-election:

NameBoard member since
Dr Christoph Franz (as Chairman) 2011
André Hoffmann 1996
Professor Sir John Irving Bell 2001
Julie Brown 2016
Paul Bulcke 2011
Anita Hauser 2017
Professor Dr Richard P. Lifton 2015
Dr Andreas Oeri 1996
Bernard Poussot 2015
Dr Claudia Suessmuth Dyckerhoff 2016
Dr Severin Schwan 2013
Peter R. Voser 2011

Hans Clevers' CV https://www.roche.com/CV_Hans_Clevers_EN.pdf (https://www.roche.com/CV_Hans_Clevers_EN.pdf)

About Roche
Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare - a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.
Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. Thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the tenth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as the most sustainable company in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2017 employed about 94,000 people worldwide. In 2017, Roche invested CHF 10.4 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 53.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com (http://www.roche.com).



Roche Group Media Relations
Phone: +41 61 688 8888 / e-mail: media.relations@roche.com
- Nicolas Dunant (Head)
- Patrick Barth
- Ulrike Engels-Lange
- Simone Oeschger
- Anja von Treskow

Roche-Media-Release-Change_BOD_EN (http://hugin.info/174806/R/2228338/875080.pdf)
Roche-Media-Release-CV_Hans_Clevers_EN (http://hugin.info/174806/R/2228338/875081.pdf)


Source: F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd via Globenewswire

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Grenzacherstrasse 124 Basel Switzerland

ISIN: CH0012032113;



