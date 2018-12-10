F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: New member proposed for election to Roche Board of Directors

Basel, 10 December 2018 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that at its December meeting the Board of Directors (BoD) of Roche Holding Ltd decided on first proposals for approval by the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for 5 March 2019. The BoD proposes Professor Hans Clevers, Professor of Molecular Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, NL, for election to the BoD at the 2019 AGM.



"I am delighted with our nomination of Professor Hans Clevers, an outstanding scientist, for election as a new member of the Board. His great expertise and experience in the field of medical research will further strengthen the Board of Directors," said Roche Chairman Christoph Franz.



The following current members of the BoD are recommended for re-election:





Name Board member since Dr Christoph Franz (as Chairman) 2011 André Hoffmann 1996 Professor Sir John Irving Bell 2001 Julie Brown 2016 Paul Bulcke 2011 Anita Hauser 2017 Professor Dr Richard P. Lifton 2015 Dr Andreas Oeri 1996 Bernard Poussot 2015 Dr Claudia Suessmuth Dyckerhoff 2016 Dr Severin Schwan 2013 Peter R. Voser 2011

Hans Clevers' CV https://www.roche.com/CV_Hans_Clevers_EN.pdf (https://www.roche.com/CV_Hans_Clevers_EN.pdf)



