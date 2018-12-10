Wirecard and Berjaya Extend Cross-border Loyalty Platform B Infinite from Malaysia to Singapore with Plans to Include Other Countries in the Region

MUNICH and SINGAPORE, December 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

After the successful launch of the B Infinite mobile app in Malaysia in 2016, there are close to 250,000 B Infinite mobile app users to-date

T he cooperation between Wirecard and Berjaya expands now to Singapore and will be in the Philippines in early 2019

Wirecard's mobile application and latest cross-border loyalty platform allow B Infinite tocomprehensively drive brand loyalty by offering users a variety of ways to earn and redeem points and enjoy other forms of rewards and recognition

Wirecard, the global innovation leader in digital financial technology, and Berjaya, one of Malaysia's largest retail conglomerates with a wide range of interests across various business sectors, have today announced that they are expanding their cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region with the first fully digital cross-border loyalty program, B Infinite. A proven success of the two parties' collaboration that was initiated in 2016, the B Infinite loyalty program will debut in Singapore this week. The Philippines will follow suit in early Q2/2019.

The B Infinite loyalty program gives users the ability to earn and pay with loyalty points, view latest local partners' "flash deals", perform card payment via Masterpass card-on-file functionality and enjoy the convenience of in-app purchase and redemption. There are close to 250,000 B Infinite mobile app users to-date.

Implemented in phases, Wirecard's cross-border offering will facilitate B Infinite's ability to run the program across different countries and currencies, thereby enhancing the customer experience - all through one platform. Users simply have to use smartphones to redeem their digital points or vouchers wherever B Infinite is present, regardless of where they were originally issued or where the customer lives. The solution clearly reflects Wirecard's vision of enabling fully digitalized, borderless payments. Malaysian users can expect to be the first to enjoy the cross-border functionality in Q2 2019.

Upon full implementation, travelers will find their journeys and stays more rewarding with B Infinite as not only will they be able to earn and redeem loyalty points seamlessly, according to their needs and their location, but also enjoy more privileges, discounts and rewards for their loyalty and regular usage. Merchant partners can also look forward to engaging with an expanded base of regional consumers and online shoppers.

Yau Su Peng, Director, Retail and Innovation at Berjaya Corporation, said, "The success of our partnership with Wirecard in Malaysia demonstrates the endless possibilities that can be achieved when the right combination of expertise comes together. On that basis, the next logical step was to expand our digital footprint into key South East Asian markets beginning with Singapore and the Philippines where we already have other interests. When fully realized, B Infinite will be able to offer partners the collective strength of its Malaysia user base including over 7 million members from its original card-based program plus a base of app users from these two new markets."

Jörn Leogrande, Executive Vice President Value-Added Services at Wirecard, added, "We are delighted to be continuously expanding our collaboration with Berjaya and bringing B Infinite to more and more countries in Asia, a region which has emerged as an area for not only much economic development generally, but also the digital revolution that is sweeping through the globe."

B Infinite Singapore, powered by Wirecard, will feature food & beverage and retail brands, which includes Carl's Junior, Naiise, Jollibean, Kopi Alley and Sushi Deli. Other categories such as e-commerce and malls will soon follow suit. Available via mobile app only, it is downloadable as B Infinite SG from both the App Store and Google Play store. B Infinite SG users can earn B Points when they make purchases and will be able to redeem accumulated points with these partners. More features will be added as the network grows such as location-based offers and detailed real-time overview of their B Points, balance and purchases, allowing them to have better control and freedom over their own rewards experience.

New B Infinite Singapore members will enjoy a sign-up bonus of 500 B Points.

For further information on how B Infinite works, please watch our video.

