

FOSTER CITY (dpa-AFX) - Gilead Sciences Inc. (GILD) said Monday that it appointed Daniel O'Day Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 1, 2019. The company also appointed Gregg Alton as interim Chief Executive Officer for the period of January 1, 2019 until Mr. O'Day's start date of March 1, 2019.



Separately, Roche (RHHBY) announced that Daniel O'Day, CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals and member of the Corporate Executive Committee, will be stepping down from his role as of 31 December 2018. Until the end of February 2019 and prior to assuming new responsibilities outside of Roche, he will provide his support to ensure a smooth transition of activities.



'Following a comprehensive search, the Board became convinced that Dan is the right leader to bring Gilead into the future,' said John Martin, PhD, Chairman, Gilead Sciences Board of Directors.



O'Day is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Roche Pharmaceuticals. He has held the position since 2012, and prior to that led Roche Diagnostics. His career spans three decades of diverse leadership roles across North America, Asia Pacific and Europe.



As previously announced, Martin will step down from the company's Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2019, Mr. O'Day's first day of employment. Also as previously announced, John Milligan, PhD, will step down from his role as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board at the end of 2018.



After joining Roche Pharmaceuticals in 1987, Mr. O'Day held various positions in the United States before moving to Roche headquarters in Switzerland in 1998. During his time in Switzerland, he held leadership roles in Global Marketing and Lifecycle Management. In 2001, he moved to Tokyo to become Head of Corporate Planning for Roche Pharmaceuticals in Japan and later moved to Denmark to serve as General Manager.



O'Day became President of Roche Molecular Diagnostics in California in 2006 and subsequently returned to Roche headquarters to lead the Diagnostics Division before assuming his current position. He is a member of the corporate executive committee of F. Hoffmann La Roche AG and a member of the boards of Shanghai Roche Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Roche (China) Holding, Roche Pharma Schweiz AG, Genentech, Inc., Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Flatiron Health, Inc., and Foundation Medicine, Inc.



Alton has held a number of executive positions at Gilead over the past 20 years, with experience in legal, medical affairs, policy and commercial. He previously served as general counsel and in August of this year, was appointed Chief Patient Officer.



Roche noted that William (Bill) Anderson, currently CEO of Genentech, will be appointed CEO Roche Pharmaceuticals effective 1 January 2019. He will be based in Basel, report to Severin Schwan, Roche Group CEO and become a member of the Corporate Executive Committee.



Roche also announced that at its December meeting the Board of Directors of Roche Holding Ltd decided on first proposals for approval by the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for 5 March 2019. The Board proposes Professor Hans Clevers, Professor of Molecular Genetics, University Medical Center Utrecht, NL, for election to the BoD at the 2019 AGM.



