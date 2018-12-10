

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may follow their U.S and Asian peers lower on Monday as trade tensions persist and a slew of data stirred concerns about global growth.



Trade worries resurfaced after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the Trump administration would raise tariff rates on China if the two countries fail to resolve their issues during the 90-day truce period.



The dollar slid against the euro and the yen after a tepid U.S. report bolstered expectations for a less aggressive Fed.



Elsewhere, China reported far weaker than expected exports and imports for November and the Japanese economy contracted the most in over four years in the third quarter, adding to investor worries over slowing global growth.



China's consumer inflation and producer price inflation eased in November, giving policymakers more room to loosen fiscal and monetary policies.



Asian stocks tumbled on concerns that the arrest of a senior Huawei executive could jeopardize a fragile trade war truce between Beijing and Washington.



China on Sunday summoned the U.S. ambassador to protest the 'extremely bad' arrest of telecom giant Huawei's chief financial officer in Canada, who faces extradition to the United States.



Meanwhile, ahead of Tuesday's parliamentary Brexit vote, the European Court of Justice will deliver its final ruling later today on whether the U.K can unilaterally decide to halt Brexit.



U.S. stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure on Friday as trade concerns loomed, the yield curve continued to flatten and the latest jobs report missed estimates, raising concerns of a slowing economy.



The Dow tumbled 2.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 3.1 percent and the S&P 500 dropped 2.3 percent.



European markets recovered some lost ground on Friday after slumping to a two-year low in the previous session on growth and trade worries



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index gained 0.6 percent. France's CAC 40 index rose 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 1.1 percent while the German DAX slipped 0.2 percent.



