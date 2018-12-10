New preliminary data of EXPL-HPV-002 have been presented at EUROGIN 2018, the international multidisciplinary HPV congress in Lisbon, Portugal

Regulatory News:

Genomic Vision (Paris:GV) (FR0011799907 GV), company specialized in the development of diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancers and hereditary diseases, and applications for life sciences research, announced today that it has shown new promising preliminary results during Eurogin 2018, the international multidisciplinary HPV congress which took place from December 2 to 5, 2018 in Lisbon, Portugal.

During an oral presentation untitled "EXPL-HPV-002 Association between integration of high-risk HPV genomes, detected by molecular combing, and the severity and/or clinical outcome of cervical lesions", Florence Mahé, Director of Medical Research of Genomic Vision, revealed new trends from the longitudinal study currently conducted in Czech Republic that show the importance of the HPV integration parameter in the evolution of the patient from low grade to a higher grade of lesions within a 18-month period.

The data showed that the percentage of patients becoming high grade after 6, 12 or 18 months is more important in the category with a high integration rate of HPV.

Aaron Bensimon, co-founder and CEO of Genomic Vision, declared: "These new preliminary results could place our HPV integration test as a potential biomarker candidate for prognosis of cervical cancer. Then, our test could help clinicians to stratify the risk of progression to high-grade neoplasia and cancer and finally to improve patients care".

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a company specialized in the development of diagnostic solutions for the early detection of cancers and serious genetic diseases and tools for life sciences research. Through the DNA Molecular Combing, a strong proprietary technology allowing to identify genetic abnormalities, GENOMIC VISION stimulates the R&D productivity of the pharmaceutical companies, the leaders of the diagnostic industry and the research labs. The Company develops a robust portfolio of diagnostic tests (breast, ovarian and colorectal cancers, myopathies) and analysis tools (DNA replication, biomarkers discovery, gene editing quality control). Based near Paris, in Bagneux, the Company has approximately 50 employees. GENOMIC VISION is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907). For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Membre des indices CAC Mid Small et CAC All-Tradable

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the reference document dated March 28, 2017, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181209005028/en/

Contacts:

Genomic Vision

Aaron Bensimon

Co-founder, Chairman CEO

Tel.: +33 1 49 08 07 50

investisseurs@genomicvision.com

Ulysse Communication

Press Relations

Bruno Arabian

Tel.: +33 1 42 68 29 70

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

NewCap

Investor Relations

& Strategic Communications

Tel.: +33 1 44 71 94 94

gv@newcap.eu