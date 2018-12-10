

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air France KLM (AFRAF.PK) reported that, for total group (Air France, KLM, HOP! and Transavia), traffic measured in revenue pax-kilometers increased 4.8% year-over-year for the month of November 2018 to 21.75 billion.



Capacity, measured in available seat-kilometers, was 25.21 billion, up 3.9% from the prior year.



Load factor was 86.3%, an increase of 0.7 percentage points.



Total group carries 7.62 million passengers in November 2018 , up 3.3 percent from the prior year.



