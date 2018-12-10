Regulatory News:

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today the details of its participation at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress on December 13-16, 2018 at the Palexpo Exhibition Center, 30 Route François-Peyrot, 1218 Le Grand-Saconnex, in Geneva, Switzerland.

Poster Title: Safety and clinical outcome in patients with microsatellite-stable, metastatic colorectal or pancreatic cancer treated with the CXCL12 inhibitor NOX-A12 in combination with PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab

The poster will be presented on Friday, December 14 from 12.30-01.00 p.m. CET in Room B and theauthors will be available forquestions. The poster will also be uploaded to the NOXXON website.

The abstract which is based on an earlier interim dataset will be published on Monday, December 10 at 12.00 p.m. CET on the ESMO website.

Lead investigator of the trial, Dr. Niels Halama, will discuss some of the results from the poster in a presentation entitled "A goal for immunotherapy in pancreatic cancer" on Sunday, December 16, from 09.50-10.10 a.m. CET in Room A.

About NOXXON

NOXXON's oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier, blocking tumor repair and exposing hidden tumor cells. Through neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 will deliver top-line data from a Keytruda combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients in 2018. The company plans to initiate further studies with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy, for which an orphan drug status has been granted in the US and EU. The company's second asset, NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX-E36 in pancreatic cancer patients both as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp Dohme Corp.

