Blue Latitude Health Pursues its International Growth Plans by Joining Fishawack Group of Companies, Increasing its Geographical Scale and Medical and Scientific Capability

Blue Latitude Health (BLH), a creative consultancy combining the commercial focus of a consultancy with the creative vision of an agency, today announces it is joining the Fishawack Group of Companies (Fishawack), one of the world's foremost independent medical communications and medical marketing organisations.

Blue Latitude Health has successfully grown, year on year for the past 15 years and has seen accelerated growth over the past three years. With offices in London and New York, its global clients are some of the largest healthcare innovators in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector.

"Since we set up the company in 2003 our growth has been strong and organic. In the last yearalone, we have seen double digit growth in both the UK and US", said Martin Brass, MD and Co-founder of Blue Latitude Health. "To enable us to continue to grow and provide existing and future clients with a stronger offering,we needed to find a partner who shared both our values and matched our ambition. We believe to have found this partner in Fishawack."

Fred Bassett, Head of Strategy and Co-founder of Blue Latitude Health, added, "We are thrilled to join an organization with the global scale and extended services in medical and scientific communications that Fishawack offers. Our strategic and commercial focus will complement Fishawack's scientific and medical foundations and allow us to expand our reach, particularly in the US, while deepening our client relationships."

Blue Latitude Health is the latest business to join the Fishawack Group, who have already made eight strategic acquisitions, including the US-based Carling Communications and UK-based HealthCircle.

"Blue Latitude Health have an excellent reputation in the industry and are known for the quality of their work'', commented Oliver Dennis, Chief Executive Officer at Fishawack Group of Companies."We were actively looking for a consultancy who could bring strategic and customerexperienceexpertise to ourportfolio.We are delighted to be able to bring these capabilities to our existing and future clients."

Gail Flockhart, Group Managing Director at Fishawack Group of Companies, added, "Blue Latitude Health are a greatfit for us. They have extensive, end-to-end experience of working with healthcare innovators.Our complementary skills anddiverse global clientbase open's up excitingand new opportunitiesfor the Group."

About Blue Latitude Health

Blue Latitude Health is a creative consultancy, made for modern healthcare. We combine the commercial focus of a consultancy with the creative vision of an agency, unlocking the potential in products and services that save and transform lives.

Focused on the commercialisation of healthcare innovations, we operate globally and regionally at a brand, portfolio and organisational level. We have extensive end-to-end experience of launching breakthrough portfolios, services and brands; helping our clients to map future customer and patient needs and develop and execute winning commercial strategies.

Blue Latitude Health was founded in 2003 and has offices in London, UK, and New York, USA.

For more information visit our website at www.bluelatitude.com or follow Blue Latitude Health on Twitter @blue_latitude

About the Fishawack Group

The Fishawack Group of Companies is one of the largest independent medical communications and medical marketing specialists, with teams in the UK (Knutsford, Oxford, London, and Brighton), the USA (Philadelphia, PA, and San Diego, CA), Switzerland, and India (Hyderabad).

Fishawack comprises two international divisions, Fishawack Medical Communications, developing and delivering services in the fields of medical communications, scientific engagement, publications, market access, strategic consultancy, and thought leader consultancy, and Fishawack Creative, offering strategic planning, creative development, advertising and promotion, and tactical execution.

We have built our reputation on excellence, creativity, and transparency.

For more information, please see the Fishawack Group website at www.fishawack.com







