Stellwagen Korea Completes First Transaction

DUBLIN, December 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stellwagen Korea has completed its first transaction for the Korean market in conjunction with Meritz Securities Korea. The transaction involves the acquisition of one Boeing 777 - 300ER aircraft, on lease to Qatar Airways.

Seraph Aviation, the aviation asset management company of Stellwagen Group and headquartered in Dublin, is acting as the servicer for the aircraft.

Stellwagen Group opened a branch office in Seoul, South Korea, in August 2018 to further service the market.

David Butler, Group CEO, Stellwagen Group, said: "We are very pleased to have reached this agreement having recently opened in the Korean market. The transaction is an indication of the great opportunity that exists in the region and Stellwagen Korea looks forward to an announcing further such initiatives in due course."

About Stellwagen Group

The Stellwagen Group is a specialized Asset Manager focused on managing aviation assets and investments for institutional investors. Through its deep understanding of aviation assets and financial instruments, the Group creates bespoke investment vehicles designed to provide its institutional partners with above average risk adjusted returns. Stellwagen Group is based in Dublin Ireland with offices in Stamford, CT, USA and London, England.

http://www.stellwagengroup.com

About Seraph Aviation Management

Based in Dublin, Seraph Aviation Management is a leading provider of aircraft management services. It offers a broad range of aircraft and lease management services to customers in the airline, manufacturing, and finance sectors. It manages investment strategies for its investors and is not an asset owner. Seraph Aviation Management was acquired in 2015 by Stellwagen and re-branded. Previously, Seraph Aviation Management was operating as Volito Aviation Services Ireland.