Vilnius, Lithuania, 2018-12-10 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 02.11.2018- Public offering INR1L INVL Baltic Real VLN 13.12.2018 Estate -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.12.2018- Sales figures PRF1T PRFoods TLN 16.12.2018 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.12.2018 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.12.2018 Government LTGCB0N021C, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities auction LTGNB0N021C Vyriausybe -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.12.2018 Additional LVGB005023A Valsts Kase / RIG listing/admission Treasury of Latvia -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.12.2018 Sales figures LHV LHV Group TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.12.2018 Coupon payment date BREB061520A Baltic RE Group RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.12.2018 Maturity date BREB061520A Baltic RE Group RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.