Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry's guidance for 2019

PÖYRY'S GUIDANCE FOR 2019

Pöyry PLC ("Pöyry") announced earlier today that the Boards of Directors of ÅF AB (publ) ("ÅF") and Pöyry have signed an agreement to combine the two companies and that ÅF will launch a recommended public cash tender offer to purchase all issued and outstanding shares in Pöyry (the "Tender Offer").

In connection with the Tender Offer, Pöyry publishes information on its guidance for 2019.

Guidance for 2019





Pöyry publishes the following guidance for 2019: "The Group's adjusted operating result is expected to improve compared to estimated full year result of 2018."

The guidance is based on current order stock level and market outlook in general.

The guidance has been prepared on a standalone basis, and it therefore does not take into account the effect that the completion of the planned combination of ÅF and Pöyry through the Tender Offer would have on Pöyry's financial outlook.

Guidance for 2018 (unchanged)





On 17 July 2018, Pöyry published the following guidance regarding the 2018 adjusted operating result:

"The Group's adjusted operating result for the full year 2018 is expected to improve clearly (2017: 26.0 MEUR)."

The abovementioned guidance for 2018 remains unchanged.

PÖYRY PLC





Additional information:

Juuso Pajunen

CFO, Executive Vice President

Tel. +358 10 33 26632

Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company serving clients across power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry, biorefining & chemicals, mining & metals, infrastructure and water & environment. Pöyry delivers smart solutions and works with the latest digital innovations. Pöyry's net sales in 2017 were EUR 522 million, and it employed 5500 experts at its 115 offices in 40 countries.

In 2018 Pöyry is proud to be celebrating its 60th Anniversary, together with employees, clients and partners.

