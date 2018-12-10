Olvi Oyj: Olvi Plc's Financial Reports in 2019

OLVI PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 10 DEC 2018 at 9.00 am



OLVI PLC'S FINANCIAL REPORTS IN 2019

Olvi plc will issue a bulletin on the 2018 financial statements on 28 February 2019.

The annual report will be released during week 13. The annual report will include the Board of Directors' report, the Group's and the parent company's financial statements, as well as the auditors' report regarding the accounting period 1 January to 31 December 2018. The annual report includes corporate responsibility report. At the same time, the company will issue its corporate governance statement and a report on wages, salaries and emoluments in fiscal 2018.

Olvi plc will issue the following interim reports in 2019:

For the period from January to March on 2 May 2019; from January to June on 15 August 2019; and from January to September on 30 October 2019.

The company's Board of Directors will convene the General Meeting of Shareholders. A notice to convene the meeting will be issued during week 13. The planned date for Olvi plc's Annual General Meeting is Tuesday, 16 April 2019. Materials related to the AGM will be compiled on the company's Web site.

Any shareholder's demands to have a matter dealt with by Olvi plc's Annual General Meeting shall be submitted to Olvi plc's Board of Directors on 4 March 2019 at the latest. The demand and the associated statement of reasons or a draft resolution shall be submitted in writing by postal mail to Olvi plc, Group Administration, P.O. Box 16, 74100 Iisalmi, Finland, or by email to hallinto(at)olvi.fi.

The financial statements bulletin and interim reports will be released at approximately 9:00 am Finnish time on the dates listed.

Olvi plc observes a quiet period of 30 days prior to any announcements of financial results.

Olvi plc

Lasse Aho

Managing Director

Phone +358 290 00 1050 or +358 400 203 600