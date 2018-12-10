FXCM Group and APEX Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Start Working Together Towards a New Exchange Offering

LONDON and SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2018 ("FXCM Group" or "FXCM"), a leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading and related services, together with the Asia Pacific Exchange ("APEX") today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), agreeing to collaborate on launching new and innovative products on the APEX Exchange.

Zhu Yuchen, CEO of APEX, stated: "APEX is a firm believer in promoting the development of the local industries in futures and options contracts covering both commodity and financial derivatives products in the Asia Pacific region. We provide a fair, transparent and efficient platform for various enterprises to compete globally, and have chosen to partner with FXCM for their experience and expertise in the Asia pacific region with the trading community."

Siju Daniel, Chief Commercial Officer of FXCM Group noted: "With FXCM's long history and expertise as one of the world's leading FX and CFD brokers, working alongside an approved exchange and clearing house in Singapore, we believe we can create new innovative product offerings and are enthusiastic on the many possibilities. We look forward to sharing them with the market in the future."

Zhu Yuchen, CEO of APEX, signed the agreement in Singapore on Wednesday December 5th with Siju Daniel, Chief Commercial Officer of FXCM Group.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7b28d1e5-8f73-4ddc-8c47-e585e8f85501

About APEX:

Asia Pacific Exchange (APEX) was approved by Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in February 2018 to be the third exchange in Singapore with a full trading and clearing license. APEX's business covers futures and options contracts consisting of both commodity and financial derivatives products in the asset classes of agriculture, energy, petrochemical, metal, FX rates, interest rates and stock indices. As an important market infrastructure, APEX has a series of important functions such as price discovery, resource allocation, risk management, as well as trading and investment, which would in turn improve the liquidity of different fundamental resources. APEX's vision is to gain a strong foothold in Singapore, and to further propel itself in broader Asia Pacific and international markets, ultimately, to establish itself as a world-class commodity and financial derivatives trading centre, providing Asian pricing benchmarks for commodities and a state-of-the-art platform of risk management.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

