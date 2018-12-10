Corporate Communication Department Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mediacontact_global@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

TOKYO, Dec 10, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems (MHPS) has announced that a leading Midwest US utility has ordered the new super-intelligent M501GAC Enhanced Response gas turbine. The SmartER GAC is an integration of MHPS's proven and reliable G-Series turbine technology and MHPS-TOMONI world-class analytics and artificial intelligence. This combination provides clients an incredibly flexible peaking power solution to integrate with intermittent renewable energy and create sustained, reliable and cost-effective power.Whether through public policy edicts, consumer demand, or increased conscientious business decision-making, demand for power is increasingly calling for more efficient, cleaner energy. While advances in renewable generation technology continue, utilities and grid operators are faced with the challenge of increased intermittency caused by changes in wind conditions and sunlight.MHPS's Enhanced Response technology uses AI and data analytics to enable fast start, ramp rate and turn down features that make the SmartER M501GAC the new flexibility standard to complement intermittent renewables. Ten-minute fast start, 50 MW/ min ramp rate, 9 PPM NOx emissions, 275 MW output and the incredible efficiency of an advanced class gas turbine are just a few of the product features enabled by the synergy of digital solutions and proven GT frame design.Independent Service Operators (ISO) in the West and Midwest are seeing an explosive growth of variable renewable resources such as wind and solar while seeking ways of ensuring grid stability The SmartER GAC, will be able to fully integrate distributed resources into our system planning and operations and allow utilities to maximize the use of variable generation."Renewables on their own aren't capable of providing the sustained, reliable power the grid needs." said Paul Browning, president & CEO of MHPS Americas. "Our new SmartER GAC turbine technology blends the reliability that comes from over 5 million hours of operating experience, the affordability of a large block gas turbine, and the flexibility enabled by new artificial intelligence technology, to pave the way for higher levels of renewables adoption. We are delivering a change in power."About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.Source: Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.Contact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.