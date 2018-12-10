EXCHANGE NOTICE 10 DECEMBER 2018 SHARES THE SHARES OF PÖYRY PLC TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT Pöyry Plc published on 10 December, 2018 a Stock Exchange Release where it announced that "ÅF announces a recommended public cash tender offer for all shares in Pöyry". Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Pöyry Plc to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange (rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv)). Rules of the Exchange rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv): "The company is subject to a public bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a bid for the company." The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 ************************************************ TIEDOTE 10.12.2018 OSAKKEET PÖYRY OYJ:N OSAKKEET TARKKAILULISTALLE Pöyry Oyj julkisti 10.12.2018 pörssitiedotteen, jonka mukaan "ÅF julkistaa Pöyryn hallituksen suositteleman julkisen käteisostotarjouksen kaikista Pöyryn osakkeista". Nasdaq Helsinki siirtää Pöyry Oyj:n osakkeet Pörssin sääntöjen 2.2.8.2 kohdan (iv) perusteella tarkkailulistalle. Pörssin säännöt 2.2.8.2 kohta (iv): "Yhtiö on julkisen ostotarjouksen kohteena tai ostotarjouksen tekijä on julkistanut aikomuksensa tehdä kyseisestä yhtiöstä ostotarjouksen." Tarkkailulistalle siirtämisen tarkoituksena on ilmoittaa markkinoille kyseistä liikkeeseenlaskijaa tai arvopaperia koskevasta seikasta tai toimenpiteestä. Tarkkailulista on pörssilistan osa. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260