Styrenics Circular Solutions Incorporates as Independent Organisation for the Styrenics Value Chain to Advance Circularity

BRUSSELS, December 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- Styrenics Circular Solutions formally established as independent legal entity and collaboration platform

- Incorporation enables the inclusion of value chain partners to jointly power innovative recycling solutions and resource efficiency for styrenic polymers

Styrenics Circular Solutions (SCS), the joint industry initiative to drive the shift to a more circular economy for styrenics, today announced its incorporation as an independent organisation and collaboration platform.

SCS' four founding members, INEOS Styrolution, Total, Trinseo and Versalis (Eni), signed the SCS incorporation agreement to further solidify their commitment to transform the styrenics industry by unlocking polystyrene's unique circularity potential. Game-changing technologies will enable polystyrene, EPS and other styrenic based plastics to be fully recycled so that they can be used again and again in high-quality applications, ultimately also for food contact.

The newly incorporated platform will enable the inclusion of new members across the styrenics value chain and waste management stream, as well as build on the collaboration with long-standing partners, such as PlasticsEurope, and new partners alike. SCS will place a strong focus on engaging waste collection and sorting partners to recover more polystyrene and EPS-based products. Thereby, SCS strives to build a close link between waste stream volumes of relevant quality and its high-tech recycling processes.

"Today's signing marks an important milestone of our voluntary pledge," comments Jens Kathmann, Secretary General of SCS. "The potential for polystyrene recycling is enormous. We know that polystyrene has an unparalleled capacity for closed-loop recycling, when properly collected and sorted. The SCS founding members, are fully committed to our objective of full circularity. We therefore welcome partners across the entire value chain, including recyclers, waste management companies, converters and brand owners, to join SCS to link waste streams to our innovative recycling technologies."

About Styrenics Circular Solutions

The Styrenics Circular Solutions is a joint industry initiative to increase the circularity of styrenics.

The initiative engages the entire value chain in the development and industrialisation of new recycling technologies and solutions. It aims to strengthen the sustainability of styrenic products while improving resource efficiency within the circular economy.

