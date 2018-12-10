

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) announced Monday a clinical trial collaboration with Vedanta Biosciences, a clinical-stage company.



Under the deal, the companies will evaluate Bristol-Myers Squibb's programmed death-1 or PD-1 immune checkpoint inhibitor Opdivo in combination with Vedanta Biosciences' VE800, a rationally-defined human bacterial consortium, in patients with advanced or metastatic cancers.



Bristol-Myers Squibb said it currently intends to make an equity investment in Vedanta Biosciences, in conjunction with this collaboration, and subject to the completion of due diligence, the negotiation by the parties of definitive transaction agreements and the receipt by Bristol-Myers Squibb of all requisite approvals.



Vedanta Biosciences will maintain control of its VE800 program, including global R&D and commercial rights.



The company noted that in a range of preclinical models of cancer, including those sensitive and resistant to checkpoint inhibition, VE800 was shown to induce CD8+ T cells, potentiate the immune system's attack of tumor cells, and significantly amplify the effects of anti-PD-1 therapy. These models support clinical research to explore whether modulating the microbiome with VE800 has the potential to broaden the efficacy of checkpoint inhibitors.



Jeffrey Weber, M.D., Ph.D., Deputy Director, Laura and Isaac Perlmutter Cancer Center and Professor of Medicine, NYU Langone Health said, 'Checkpoint inhibitors, particularly PD-1 antibodies, have been a major advance in cancer therapy; however, a large proportion of patients either do not respond or have response of brief duration to those new therapies. Alteration of the gut microbiome could play a significant role in enhancing the effectiveness of checkpoint inhibitors, and with increased understanding may also be used to select for patients who would benefit most from these immunotherapies.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX