

NEWBURY (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) announced the results of its invitation to holders of the Bonds to offer to sell their Bonds for cash. The settlement is expected to occur on 12 December 2018. HSBC is acting as the settlement agent in relation to the Bonds accepted for purchase by the Offeror pursuant to the Invitation.



HSBC Bank plc acted as the sole Dealer Manager in connection with the Invitation. The Purchase Price has been set at the Minimum Purchase Price of 97,000 pounds per 100,000 pounds in principal amount of the Bonds. No Bonds tendered for purchase at an Offer Price above the Purchase Price will be accepted for purchase pursuant to the Invitation.



The company noted that eligible Bondholders who have submitted valid tender instructions and whose Bonds are accepted for purchase in the Invitation will receive on the Settlement Date a cash consideration equal to the Purchase Price for each Bond accepted for purchase.



The Invitation expired at 4.30 pm London time on 7 December 2018. Vodafone has decided to accept for purchase Bonds submitted pursuant to valid tender instructions which specified an Offer Price equal to the Purchase Price in an aggregate principal amount of 183.90 million pounds.



