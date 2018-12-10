

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) announced it has resolved all litigation worldwide with Silence Therapeutics. Under terms of the global settlement, Silence will receive a low royalty on annual net sales of ONPATTRO in the EU only, with tiered royalties of 0.33 percent to 1.0 percent through 2023.



Further terms of the agreement include the grant from Silence to Alnylam of a non-exclusive, global irrevocable, license to all relevant patents and for all current and future Alnylam products, whether commercialized by Alnylam or a collaborator or licensee (including ONPATTRO, vutrisiran, givosiran, lumasiran, inclisiran, fitusiran, cemdisiran, ALN-HBV02, ALN-AAT02, and all other investigational therapeutics in Alnylam's current and future pipeline).



