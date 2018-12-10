

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's merchandise exports grew more-than-expected in October and at the fastest pace in five months, preliminary figures from Destatis showed on Monday.



Exports increased a calendar ad seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent from September, when they declined 0.4 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.4 percent gain for November.



Imports rose 1.3 percent monthly after stagnation in the previous month, and . Economists were looking for a 0.5 percent gain.



Exports grew 8.5 percent year-on-year and imports rose 11.3 percent.



The calendar and seasonally adjusted surplus was EUR 17.3 billion in October.



The trade balance was EUR 18.3 billion in October, unchanged from September. Economists had forecast a EUR 17.1 billion surplus. A year ago the surplus was EUR 19.1 billion.



The current account surplus was EUR 15.9 billion in October versus EUR 19.5 billion in the same month last year.



