Airsweb, the leading EHS software provider today announce a new deal with Mammoet, the global market leader in engineered heavy lifting and transport.

Headquartered in Utrecht Netherlands, Mammoet helps clients improve construction efficiency and optimize the uptime of plants and installations. Mammoet provide solutions for lifting, transporting, installing and decommissioning large and heavy structures.

Mammoet has a strict, successful and highly respected Safety, Health, Environment and Quality Program. The standards defined in this program are consistently maintained throughout their business, to ensure the safety of all personnel and the objects they handle.

In order to best support their SHEQ program, Mammoet have selected Airsweb AVA as their preferred EHS software solution. According to Mammoet's Global SHE-Q director Maarten de Klerk: "This program is a future proof solution to enable easy reporting of SHE-Q related events, combined with practical feasibilities for analysis, trends and dashboards. This supports Mammoet's pro-active driving of SHE-Q results".

AVA's ease of use and innovative approach to the EHS software eco-system have helped it to stand out from the crowd since its release in January 2018. AVA's modular approach means users can build several EHS modules into their set up quickly and easily. Mammoet have initially selected AVA's core functionality along with Incident Management and Audit Management.

Commenting on the deal, Airsweb Managing Director Mark Swithenbank said, "We would like to extend a warm welcome to Mammoet as they become our latest AVA client. It a great honour for us to be selected by Mammoet as their EHS software provider of choice. Their unwavering commitment to SHEQ has been a key element of their success. We are confident AVA will add value to their SHEQ initiatives and the business as a whole."

