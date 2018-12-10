Zycus, a global leader in source-to-pay procurement technology solutions is now expanding its roots in Europe. According to the recently published report by Gartner on August 2018, $12.2 billion supply chain management (SCM) applications market grew at a healthy annual rate of 13.9% last year. In fact, it continues to show strong growth in 2018 as technologies align with enterprise digital to improve shareholder and customer value.

Keeping in mind the rising competition and growth, Zycus has hired three new regional representatives for the region to grow its reach across Continental Europe.

Thomas Bioud, who joined Zycus as a Regional Sales Director is an accomplished sales veteran with a successful track record in managing sales organizations of high-growth companies, will be responsible for expanding Zycus's growth in France. Thomas has over 18 years of experience in B2B enterprise software sales. He has worked at several international companies including Oracle and Unit4 prior to joining Zycus.

Philipp Lacambra, Principal Solutions Consultant Germany Spain, has over 17 years intensive work-experience within procurement organizations and shaping procurement transformations in diverse markets and countries.

Proffe Moberg, has joined as a Principal Solutions Consultants to help establish the Nordic Region. He has over 20 years of experience in Source-to-Pay applications. He was around when eProcurement for Indirect Material and Services kicked off in the late 1990's, and has been in this business since.

Patrick Van Osta says, "This surely is a very crucial step for Zycus, as having dedicated, local resources in these key European markets, will play an important role in increasing our footprint across the region."

Dixit Jasani, VP Sales BD at Zycus states, "We are very excited to welcome the new members to Zycus Europe. Not only will this help us expand our reach locally but will also bring a tighter focus on these regions leading to higher success ratio."

To know more about Zycus, kindly mail at europe@zycus.com or visit our website www.zycus.com

About Zycus

Zycus is a leading global provider of complete Source-to-Pay suite of procurement performance solutions. Our comprehensive product portfolio includes applications for both the strategic and the operational aspects of procurement eProcurement, eInvoicing, Spend Analysis, eSourcing, Contract Management, Supplier Management and Financial Savings Management.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181210005062/en/

Contacts:

Zycus Inc.

Harshada Rajput,

Senior Executive Marketing

harshada.rajput@zycus.com