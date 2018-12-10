Best in Beauty Tech Combine Forces - Beauty Services App bgX Confirms Partnership With Salon iQ

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- International beauty tech platform bgX is pleased to announce a partnership with Salon iQ, the UK's leading salon software and online appointment booking system.

Beauty services app bgX has launched in London, bringing top salon stylists to the homes or workplaces of consumers in up to 30 minutes, thanks to its exclusive and pioneering partnership with Uber. The service aims to evolve the way salons engage with their urban customers to cater for consumers' increasing need for instant response premium services. bgX is the first beauty tech company in the world to build and launch a truly 'on demand' and fully automated platform that connects customers to stylists at top London salons.

This week, bgX announces a new agreement with salon software company Salon iQ, sealing the company as an authorised bgX salon management platform. The partnership ensures the maximum number of stylists possible are available for booking at any one time whilst delivering optimised scheduling and revenue for salons across London.

Co-Founder and CEO of bgX Ali Rafi says: "We are very proud to work with Salon iQ and integrate our platform with an industry leading scheduling software. It is an honour to be working with a team that represents so many of the UK's leading salons."

David Levine CEO and Co-Founder of Salon iQ comments: "We are excited to be partnering with bgX and Uber. We certainly see beauty on demand in the future and are pleased to be at the forefront of it."

