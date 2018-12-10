

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Meggitt (MGGT.L) provided the impact of the restatement on its Full Year 2017 results and its net debt following the implementation of IFRS 15 'Revenue from Contracts with Customers' and IFRS 16 'Leases'.



Meggitt reported restated revenue of 1.99 billion pounds in 2017, compared to the previously reported revenue of 2.03 billion pounds.



Meggitt reported restated underlying operating profit of 354.0 million pounds in 2017, compared to the previously reported underlying operating profit of 388.4 million pounds.



Separately, Meggitt said that it has signed a long term agreement with Turkish Technic, a leading service provider in aircraft maintenance, repair and modification. The agreement is valued at around $15 million for the lifetime of the contract.



The five year global agreement covers spares and maintenance activities across the whole range of Meggitt products and services from high-performance sensing systems to fire protection and control, pneumatic, fluid control, thermal management and electro-mechanical equipment. Such agreement reflects the close relationship between Turkish Technic and Meggitt and supports the continuous growth of a key MRO organisation in the Region.



