TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (ASX), a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, reported Monday that its November net revenues dropped 3 percent to NT$37.95 billion from NT$39.14 billion recorded in the previous month of October.



In US dollar terms, net revenues were $1.23 billion, down 3.2 percent sequentially from $1.27 billion in October.



IC-atm net revenues declined 3.9 percent sequentially to $700 million.



