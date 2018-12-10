Following Successful Expansion Into The U.S., Alter Domus CEO Laurent Vanderweyen Steps Down

LUXEMBOURG, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Alter Domus, a fully integrated Fund and Corporate services provider, today announces that Chief Executive Officer Laurent Vanderweyen has left the business to pursue other opportunities. Aidan Connolly, Chief Financial Officer, has assumed the role of interim Chief Executive Officer of the Alter Domus Group from December 5, 2018, until a permanent successor is appointed. Laurent will assist in an orderly transition of his responsibilities over the coming months.

Laurent Vanderweyen joined Alter Domus in January 2012, and was named as Chief Executive Officer of the Group in June 2013. During his years as CEO, Alter Domus has grown from some 600 staff to more than 2,000 today, across 40 locations around the world managing more than half a trillion dollars of client assets. He oversaw many important developments, in particular the acquisition of Cortland Capital Market Services, which accelerates Alter Domus's growth strategy in the US market and consolidates its position as one of the leading global financial service providers.

Dominique Robyns, Chairman of the Alter Domus Supervisory Board of Directors, said: "Laurent has worked tirelessly to transform Alter Domus from a family business into the leading international financial services provider it is today. Alter Domus has been achieving over 25% of revenue growth in recent years whilst building out a market-leading, integrated global service offering to better serve our clients. I want to offer my sincere thanks to Laurent for the success he has helped bring to the group, and on behalf of the Supervisory Board, Group Executive Board and the staff of Alter Domus, I would like to wish him all the very best for the future. The Supervisory Board and I look forward to working with Aidan, who brings significant experience in leading world-class businesses, including as CFO of Worldpay, the world's fifth largest payments processor, and whose many years of senior leadership will be key as Alter Domus pursues its global growth strategy."

For more information about Aidan Connolly, please refer to our company website.

About Alter Domus

Alter Domus is a fully integrated provider of Fund and Corporate Services, dedicated to international private equity & infrastructure houses, real estate firms, private debt managers, multinationals, capital markets issuers and private clients. Our vertically integrated approach offers tailor-made administration solutions across the entire value chain of investment structures, from fund level down to local Special Purpose Vehicles.

Founded in Luxembourg in 2003, Alter Domus has continually expanded its global service offer and today counts 40 offices and desks across five continents. This international network enables clients to benefit globally from the expertise of 2,000 experienced professionals active in fund administration, corporate secretarial, accounting, consolidation, tax and legal compliance, depository services and debt administration services.

Alter Domus has over USD 505 billion under administration and is proud to serve 17 of the 20 largest private equity houses, 15 of the 20 largest real estate firms and 17 of the 20 largest private debt managers in the world. In recent years, Alter Domus has been achieving 25% revenue growth and built out a market-leading, integrated global service offering.

For more information, please visit: Alter Domus

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/753094/Alter_Domus_Logo.jpg