Pharnext Pharnext to Present at BMO 2018 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference 10-Dec-2018 / 08:54 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Pharnext to Present at BMO 2018 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference* *PARIS, France, **7:30 am (CET)**,**December 10, 2018 (CET)**-*Pharnext SA [1]*(FR0011191287 - ALPHA)*a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new approach to the development of innovative drug combinations based on big genomic data and artificial intelligence, today announced that company management will present a corporate overview at the BMO 2018 Prescriptions for Success Healthcare Conference in New York, NY. The presentation will take place as follows: · *Date:*Wednesday, December 12, 2018 · *Time:*11:00 am EST (5:00 pm CEST) If you are interested in meeting the Pharnext management team during this event, please send an email to Jane Urheim at jane@sternir.com. *About Pharnext* Pharnext is an advanced clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for orphan and common neurodegenerative diseases that currently lack curative and/or disease-modifying treatments. Pharnext has two products in clinical development. PXT3003 successfully completed an international pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A. PXT3003 benefits from orphan drug status in Europe and the United States. PXT864 has generated encouraging Phase 2 results in Alzheimer's disease. Pharnext has developed a new drug discovery paradigm based on big genomic data and artificial intelligence: PLEOTHERAPY. The Company identifies and develops synergic combinations of drugs called PLEODRUG offering several key advantages: efficacy, safety and robust intellectual property. The Company was founded by renowned scientists and entrepreneurs including Professor Daniel Cohen, a pioneer in modern genomics, and is supported by a world-class scientific team. Pharnext is listed on Euronext Growth Stock Exchange in Paris (ISIN code: FR0011191287). For more information, visit www.pharnext.com [1] *CONTACTS: * *Pharnext* Amit Kohli Chief Operating Officer contact@pharnext.com +33 (0)1 41 09 22 30 *Financial *Investor Relations *Investor Relations Communication (U.S.)* (Europe)* (France)* Stern Investor MC Services AG Actifin Relations, Inc. Anne Hennecke Stéphane Ruiz Jane Urheim anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu sruiz@actifin.fr jane@sternir.com +49 211 529252 22 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 15 +1 212 362 1200 *Media Relations *Media Relations (Europe)* (U.S.)* Ulysse Communication RooneyPartners Bruno Arabian Kate L. Barrette barabian kbarrette@rooneyco.com [2]@ulysse-communica +1 212 223 0561 tion.com +33 (0)1 81 70 96 30 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Pharnext BMO Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=RCGRHFOHRA [3] 755861 10-Dec-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cb3681285800d269b63272738266ab82&application_id=755861&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: mailto:pharnext@alizerp.com 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dd4c1bfbe344ffb1a55655ae6fecc0ad&application_id=755861&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

