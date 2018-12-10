At the request of CAG Group AB (publ), 556297-2504, CAG Group AB's shares will be traded on Nasdaq First North Premier as from December 12, 2018. The company has 5,443,713 shares as per today's date. Short name: CAG -------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 6,520,939 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0011923341 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 164724 -------------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556297-2504 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 -------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------------------- 2000 Industrials ----------------------------------- 2700 Industrial goods&services ----------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +4684638019.