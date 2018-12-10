Den 3 december 2018 observationsnoterades aktierna i Starbreeze AB ("Starbreeze" eller "Bolaget") med hänvisning till väsentlig osäkerhet kring bolagets ekonomiska situation. Idag den 10 december 2018 offentliggjorde Starbreeze ett pressmeddelande med information om två styrelseledamöter lämnat Bolaget, och att Bolagets styrelse med anledning av detta inte är beslutsför. Enligt gällande regelverk blir ett bolag noterat på Nasdaq Stockholm observationsnoterat om någon annan omständighet föreligger som föranleder en väsentlig osäkerhet avseende emittenten eller priset på det noterade värdepappret. Med anledning av det ovan anförda har Nasdaq Stockholm AB beslutat att uppdatera dess beslut att observationsnotera A-aktierna (STAR A, ISIN-kod SE0007158928, orderboks-ID 110197) och B-aktierna (STAR B, ISIN-kod SE0005992831, orderboks-ID 005285) i Starbreeze. On December 3, 2018, the shares in Starbreeze AB ("Starbreeze" or the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial situation. Today, on December 10, 2018, Starbreeze published a press release with information that two directors has left the Company's board, and that the board therefore doesn't meet the quorum requirements. The current rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that a listed company will be given observation status if any other circumstance exists that result in a substantial uncertainty regarding the issuer or the pricing of the issuer's financial instruments. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to update its decision to give the class A shares (STAR A, ISIN code SE0007158928, order book ID 110197) and the class B shares (STAR B, ISIN code SE0005992831, order book ID 005285) of Starbreeze observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Elias Skog eller Karin Ydén på telefon 08-405 60 00. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elias Skog or Karin Ydén, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.