

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks tumbled on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data for November as well as weak data from China and Japan raised fresh concerns over global growth.



Brexit-related uncertainty and rising tensions between the U.S. and China over the detention of tech company Huawei's CFO Meng Wanzhou also dented investor sentiment.



Chinese shares fell as weaker-than-expected data on trade pointed to slower global demand. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 21.31 points or 0.82 percent to 2,584.58 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 1.19 percent at 25,752.38.



China's exports rose 5.4 percent from a year earlier in November, customs data showed on Saturday, marking the weakest performance since a 3 percent contraction in March. Import growth stood at 3 percent, the slowest since October 2016.



Separately, China's consumer inflation and producer price inflation eased in November, giving policymakers more room to loosen fiscal and monetary policies.



Japanese shares hit six-week low on worries over fresh Sino-U.S. trade tensions after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the Trump administration would raise tariff rates on China if the two countries fail to resolve their issues during the 90-day truce period.



Data showing that the Japanese economy contracted the most in over four years in the third quarter also added to investor worries over slowing global growth. GDP shrank at an annualized rate of 2.5 percent in July-September, worse than an initial estimate of a 1.2 percent contraction, revised data showed.



The Nikkei average tumbled 459.18 points or 2.12 percent to close at 21,219.50, the lowest level since Oct. 29. The broader Topix index closed 1.89 percent lower at 1,589.81.



Machinery firms fell on concerns over Chinese demand. Fanuc dropped 1.9 percent, Hitachi Construction Machinery declined 4.1 percent and Komatsu slumped 5.2 percent.



Nissan Motor lost 2.9 percent after Tokyo prosecutors indicted Nissan Motor along with its ousted Chairman Carlos Ghosn. Market heavyweight Fast Retailing shed 2.4 percent.



Japan Display plummeted 10.6 percent on a Nikkei report that it is cutting production of liquid crystal display panels for the iPhone XR from December.



Pioneer Corp plummeted 27.3 percent on news that private equity firm Baring Private Equity will buy the cash-strapped electronics firm for $900 million.



Australian markets hit two-year lows amid renewed worries about slowing global growth and Sino-U.S. trade tensions after the arrest of Huawei Technologies' chief financial officer in Canada, at Washington's behest.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index fell as much as 129 points or 2.27 percent to 5,552.50 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 130.40 points or 2.26 percent at 5,627.50.



The big four banks lost 3-4 percent while mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto ended on a mixed note. Oil Search gained 0.6 percent and Santos advanced 1.4 percent as oil extended gains from Friday. Engineering service provider WorleyParsons slumped 4.7 percent.



Gold miner Evolution rallied 2.5 percent and Newcrest Mining advanced 1.6 percent after gold prices rose to a nearly five-month high on Friday.



Seoul stocks fell sharply as renewed trade tensions and concerns over a global economic slowdown sapped investors' appetite for risk. The benchmark Kospi ended down 21.97 points or 1.06 percent to 2,053.79. Tech shares paced the declines, with Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix falling around 2 percent.



New Zealand shares followed regional peers lower, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ending down 107.30 points or 1.22 percent at 8,660.02. Consumer staple stocks paced the decliners, with dairy giant A2 Milk falling more than 4 percent.



U.S. stocks succumbed to heavy selling pressure on Friday as trade concerns loomed, the yield curve continued to flatten and the latest jobs report missed estimates, raising concerns of a slowing economy.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 2.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slumped 3.1 percent and the S&P 500 dropped 2.3 percent.



U.S. non-farm payroll employment rose by 155,000 jobs in November after surging up by a downwardly revised 237,000 jobs in October.



The jobless rate remained unchanged for the second straight month at 3.7 percent, holding at its lowest level since hitting 3.5 percent in December of 1969.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX